MARTIN, TN — The University of Tennessee at Martin is welcoming a new dean of Humanities and Fine Arts. Dr. Jeffrey R. Bibbee will start his new role Thursday, according to the UT Martin website.
Prior to taking on the new position, Bibbee worked as the University of Northern Alabama's university historian from 2022-2023. He also held the role of interim associate dean and associate dean from 2019-2022 for the UNA Department of History. From 2016-2023, Bibbee served as a history professor. To read more about Bibbee, click here.
Bibbee says he is "really excited" to be taking the new role. He noted a few highlights from his March visit to campus saying the "camaraderie and collaboration" made UT Martin feel like a good fit.
UT Martin Interim Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Stephanie Kolitsch, is looking forward to the new ideas and perspectives that Bibbee will bring.
"He is already exploring first-year students' perspectives by attending SOAR as an observer and is looking for other opportunities to expand his knowledge about UT Martin," she says. "We are excited to have him join the UT Martin family."
Bibbee will replace Dr. Lynn Alexander, who had held the position since 2010.