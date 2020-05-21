KNOXVILLE, TN — The University of Tennessee System's COVID-19 task force has released a report that gives guidance, recommendations, and best practices to re-open its campuses in the fall.
“The faculty and staff at each of our campuses have done an incredible job of thinking through the details of re-opening their campuses this fall,” said UT System President Randy Boyd.
In April, the UT System created a statewide task force to advise on policies and procedures that would prioritize the safety and well-being of UT's students, faculty, and staff.
Additionally, each campus has created a local task force to look at specific needs for their campus community. The UT Director of Communications says campus-specific plans will be released in the coming days and weeks.
The UT System’s task force report, along with comprehensive information regarding COVID-19, can be accessed by clicking here.
The University of Tennessee System has campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, and Memphis; the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service.