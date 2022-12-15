If you’ve been trying to have a baby but are having problems conceiving, you are not alone. In fact, one in five women is unable to get pregnant after one year of trying.
There can be many reasons for infertility in women, with some of them considered untreatable — until now.
OBGYN Liza Johannesson explains, “Uterine-factory infertility has for a long, long time been considered the last barrier of infertility. These are women that thought that they would never, ever become pregnant and carry a child and they adapted their lives to that, but it was devastating for them.”
Infertility
Absolute uterine factor infertility is a condition where a woman cannot get pregnant because she either doesn’t have a uterus or her uterus is no longer functioning correctly. This can be congenital (a condition you’re born with) or acquired.
In acquired cases, the uterus has usually been removed during a hysterectomy.
Uterine factor infertility affects about three to five percent of the population and it is a a primary cause of infertility in women. It is also associated with an increase in miscarriage and pre-term delivery rates.
The main symptom of infertility is the inability to get pregnant. A menstrual cycle that's too long, which could be 35 days or more, too short (less than 21 days), irregular, or absent can mean that you're not ovulating. There might be no other signs or symptoms.
Ovulating infrequently or not at all accounts for most cases of infertility. Problems with the regulation of reproductive hormones by the hypothalamus or the pituitary gland or problems in the ovary can cause ovulation disorders.
A few causes for infertility are polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, hypothalamic dysfunction, primary ovarian insufficiency, or too much protein. But in some cases, the cause of infertility is never found.
A combination of several minor factors in both partners could cause unexplained fertility problems.
Although it's frustrating to get no specific answer, this problem can correct itself with time. But you shouldn't delay treatment for infertility.
Uterus Transplantation
Many women greatly benefit from fertility medications or IVF treatments — but not all. A Cleveland Clinic research trial was the first in the United States to offer uterus transplant to women suffering from uterine factor infertility, or UFI.
These woman cannot carry a pregnancy and were born without a uterus or have lost their uterus.
Since Cleveland Clinic began the clinical trial, the team has has completed eight uterus transplants where six were technically successful, with four livebirths thus far.
If the woman is approved for the procedure, the process starts with creating an embryo using IVF. Next, a healthy uterus is transplanted into the patient. About six months after a successful uterus transplant, a single embryo is implanted into the uterus. If it leads to a successful pregnancy, the pregnancy is treated as high risk, and the baby will be delivered via Cesarean section, because women with UFI cannot delivery vaginally.
Babies born from uterus transplant recipients tend to be born early, at about 35 weeks of gestation.
The entire process can take 2-5 years.