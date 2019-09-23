Watch again

Paducah — The city of Paducah and Paducah Power System teamed up on a project to make utility boxes stand out.

Char Downs is one of the local artists chosen to decorate the utility boxes at Noble Park. One of the themes the city asked them to adhere to is something that reminds them of Paducah. Downs sketched a baby bird that inspired her, reminding her of spring in Paducah. She also sketched an abstract of ice cream that reminds her of summertime.

She said art should be part of the community.

"The children come in and see these things, and they realize that they can create things too that other people can see and enjoy," Downs said. "It's just a way of having art as part of the community."

Easterseals Art Director Breanna Clayton prepared the boxes so her students can lend their skills to the project. Their art will represent their strength.

"Adults with disabilities are sometimes set into a box," Clayton said. "And this kind of gives them the opportunity to show people what they can do and what their ability actually is, nd it also gives us the opportunity to integrate them into the community."

Andrea Underwood with Paducah Power System said art in the community enhances the city.

"It makes it a better place to live, a better place to work," Underwood said. "And we hope that it's just one more thing that enhances what is already a great park out here."

Underwood said the boxes do not pose a safety risk. But, people should avoid touching them out of respect for the art.

The artists will receive $250 for supplies and artistic service. They will also receive $250 after the completion of the utility box art project. They plan to complete the project by Oct. 5.