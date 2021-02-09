PADUCAH — As we get ready for winter weather to move in, crews are pre-treating roads for ice. Power companies are also getting ready to handle any potential outages we could see.
Jackson Purchase Energy says its trucks and chainsaws are fueled up to deal with any fallen debris that could cause a power outage.
For many, the historic ice storm in 2009 comes to mind when dealing with this type of weather. People experienced several week long power outages, as companies worked to fix power lines damaged by fallen debris. Scott Adair, with JPEC, says working through a storm like the one in 2009, enables them to properly prepare for an event like this.
"The 2009 ice storm just shows us what ice can do, and what fallen limbs can do, and very quickly put damage our system," Adair said. "I think it helps everybody, just take a look at storms like that a bit harder and prepare a little better."
He emphasized having a storm kit on hand in case you do lose power. Things like bottled water, nonperishable food, blankets, and warm clothing should be included in your storm kit. JPEC customers can report outages by calling 800-633-4044, or by using the JPEC app.
While road crews have pre-treated the roads, you should anticipate freezing rain to create inclement road conditions. Icy pavement could cause you to easily lose control of your vehicle. There are steps you can take to regain control of your car if it does begin to slide
- Remain calm and avoid over-reacting.
- Do as little as possible, and allow the car to pass over the ice.
- Do NOT hit the brakes.
- Try to keep the steering wheel straight.
Black ice can easily form on roads when rain comes into contact with freezing temperatures, and remember that bridges freeze first. If you absolutely must go on the roads keep gloves, a blanket, a sleeping bag, and other warm items in your car in case you get stuck. If it isn't crucial for you to go out, the best thing to do is avoid being on the roads.