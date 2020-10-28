PADUCAH — Across the country, families are struggling to make their monthly utility payments. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a moratorium on utility bills, allowing families to hold off on payments, but that ends Nov. 6.
In an email, Kentucky Public Service Commission Legislative Karen Wilson told Local 6: "The PSC does not regulate all utilities (such as municipalities) in the Commonwealth, and thus the Governor's executive order applies to those entities not regulated by the PSC."
The governor and PSC's order applies to deregulated utility companies like Paducah Water and Paducah Power.
Paducah Power spokeswoman Andrea Underwood said PPS staff have already started reaching out to customers ahead of the moratorium's end.
"We're also making phone calls to customers. We started that, and this is for our pre-paid and traditional billing customers, just making contact with them," said Underwood. "We know that this has been a really stressful time both financially and emotionally for people."
Paducah Power has about 1,300 customers who have past due balances of more than 60 days. Underwood said about 1,200 of them are residential customers, while the rest are small businesses.
Paducah Water has about 900 customers that will be affected by the order's expiration.
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation spokeswoman Georgann Lookofsky said the governor's order does not apply to regulated companies like WKRECC. She said the utility was authorized to cut services last week, but the company waited until Tuesday to begin doing so.
Atmos Energy spokeswoman Kay Coomes said staff members contacted customers all summer long about the deadline. Coomes said the PSC permitted Atmos to roll qualifying customers into payment arrangements automatically.
Each of those utility companies said they don't want to cut customers' services. They each said they want to work with customers and provide payment plans or connect them with local agencies that can offer assistance.
"The fact that we can help them take some control over what may be an overwhelming situation is helpful to them," said Underwood. "So, we would like for people to go ahead and contact us. Don't wait for our phone call. Contact us so we can work together, and we can try to figure out a path forward for each customer."
There are several options customers can look into before services are disconnected.
Orders from the governor and the PSC prohibit late fees until Dec. 31.
Wilson said the PSC issued a clarifying order on Wednesday directing utilities under PSC jurisdiction to follow proper procedures before they begin the process of disconnecting customers' services.