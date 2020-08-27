BENTON, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says West KY Rural Electric will be doing utility work near the U.S. 641-Spur and KY 58/Mayfield Highway intersection Thursday.
KYTC says the work will cut power to the traffic signal at the intersection of the U.S. 641-Spur and KY 58 until 1:45 p.m. During that time, 4-way stop signs will be posted at the intersection.
Drivers should use caution in this area.
This intersection is immediately south of the I-69/ U.S. 641-Spur Benton Exit 47 Interchange at the southwest edge of Benton.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.