PADUCAH — Hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are not new, but reported cases have grown since the start of the pandemic.
The Stop Asian American Pacific Islander Hate Coalition tracked incidents of violence and harassment, and found 3,800 reported acts of discrimination against Asians in the past year.
Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make up about 2% of the population of Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee. In Illinois, they make up 6% of the population.
While Asian Americans may not make up a large portion of the population in the Local 6 area, they are our neighbors, and they are seeing the reports of these crimes.
Dr. Christie Chen is a business professor at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Chen was born in China, later moving to Texas, before moving to Tennessee with her husband.
"It's less diverse here, but people accept me, welcome me, feel I fit in here," said Chen.
She and her husband have seen the news of hate crimes and the protests across the nation.
Her experience in Tennessee is different, seeing kinder and open minded individuals, but there are ways communities can help.
"News can be, showing more positive side about American and Asian people work together, working together," said Chen.
It starts with education.
"We need to teach kids to be to be more open minded, to accept other people," said Chen.
Paducah-McCracken County Second Vice President Corbin Snardon said we should support each other.
"Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Asian Americans have been discriminated against in this country, and I hate to see a wave of this coming back, " said Snardon. "So, I would hope that Black Lives Matter and other movements come together in solidarity to show that this is also wrong, and we need to support our Asian Americans against discrimination."
Chen said it is important to set good examples for children, who are not born with hate in their hearts.
"We have American students that love Korean shows, OK, so they love other cultures, the internet can really help them to improve their view," said Chen.
The change starts with each individual. Snardon said you need to educate yourself.
"I would definitely say get your information straight from the source. Listen twice as much as you speak, or don't speak at all. Pay attention to the things that are going on," said Snardon. "Treat others the way that you would want to be treated. They're not bothering you. They're living their life. If they're doing something that a good American citizen is supposed to be doing, leave them alone."
Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders make up less than 1% of the population in Paducah. Many of those individuals own businesses in the community.
Chen and Snardon said education is the place to start when trying to figure out how to better support Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
