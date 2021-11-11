MARTIN, TN — The University of Tennessee at Martin held a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday.
The online event included the raising of the American flag, a patriotic performance by the Skyhawk String Ensemble and more.
The keynote speaker for the event was Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Assistant Commissioner Patrick Rice. He said it's important to honor our veterans on Veterans Day, but we should honor them year round too.
"As we gather here today on this formal day of recognition, I also want to challenge each of you to honor these brave men and women, not only today and not only through words, but also every day and through actions," Rice said. "Take the time to learn the names and the remarkable stories of veterans residing in your communities."
Rice offered gratitude to our nation’s veterans and to their family members. He said family support is what makes veterans' service possible.
Click the video player below to watch the ceremony in full.