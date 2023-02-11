GLENDALE, ARIZONA- You might see some familiar faces on Super Bowl Sunday this year. A group of 21 UT Martin students, along with Associate Professor of Sport Business Dr. Dexter Davis, will be helping work on the highly-viewed event, according to a news story by the university.
Before the game on Sunday the group will help with the Waste Management Phoenix open, which is part of the PGA tour.
During the Super Bowl students will help transport current and retired NFL players, as well as Hall of Famers, from pre-game events.
To learn more about the university's sport business program, contact Dr. Davis at ddavis78@utm.edu.