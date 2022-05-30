UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday.
He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.
The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” It was his only public comment during roughly seven hours in Uvalde.
Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial of 21 white crosses honoring those who were killed at Robb Elementary School and viewed individual altars erected in memory of each student. Afterward, they attended Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Several victims’ families are members of the church, and one of the families was in attendance.
Biden also met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.
