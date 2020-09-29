POPLAR BLUFF, MO — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers have joined forces with community organizations since 2013 to co-host mental health summits in cities across the country – this year's summit, like many other events, just looks a little different.
“The collaboration increases effectiveness and expands care networks for Veterans and their families, which broadens available resources and programs beyond what VA can provide,” says John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Interim Director, Paul Hopkins.
Summits involving Poplar Bluff's VA Medical Center have also consistently added a special focus on Suicide prevention.
“More than 42,000 deaths from suicide occur each year and suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States,” said VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Jennifer Becking. “Many people are unaware that veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than non-veteran adults,” she added. “We want to take every opportunity to spread the word about suicide prevention resources.”
This year, the VA says the summit will add a third topic: caregiver support.
“The RAND Military Caregivers study determined that 5.5 million American caregivers are Veteran caregivers, and that they report increased stress, anxiety, and sleep deprivation as a result of caregiving,” said VA Caregiver Support Program Coordinator and social worker, Vicki Burns. “Eligible caregivers of veterans who enroll in VA’s program have access to education and training, counseling and coaching. In addition, caregivers can participate in support services and take advantage of VA home and community-based care. This summit can introduce caregivers to options.”
The 2020 summit will feature a veteran and caregiver panel discussion of "What Works in Recover," as well as presentations on "Whole Health/Suicide Prevention Integration," "Caregiver Support and Medication Safety," and "Managing Stress in the Workplace."
“Conversations about these topics are going on all over America,” said Dr. Sandra Jackson, VA Local Recovery Coordinator and one of the summit’s organizers. “We hope the summit will provide information that will facilitate those discussions.”
Jackson says participating community experts include Dr. Jennifer McDonald, from Madison Wisconsin; Harrison Sand, LCSW, with the Greater Missouri Chapter of Alzheimer's Association; and Bobbi Summers, LPC with Southeast Missouir Mental Health Center.
The summit will be held virtually Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone, with a special invitation extended to veterans, their family members, and community providers.
You can watch the summit by clicking here or by calling 1-800-767-1750, with participant code: 26132#.
“We encourage everyone who can benefit from the information to attend the summit. This includes Veterans and their families, local mental health providers, education staff, clergy, medical professionals - the whole community; there will be something for everyone," says John J. Pershing VA Medical Center's Chief of Mental Health Sharon Sorrell.
“The key purpose of the Mental Health/Suicide Prevention/Caregiver Summit is to bring together key stakeholders within VA and the community to address mental health, suicide prevention and to support the people that take care of our veterans every day,” concluded Hopkins. “We hope our veterans and their caregivers will decide to join the discussion.”
Sorrell added that social workers will receive contact hours for attending.