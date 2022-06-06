CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A nurse practitioner at a Veterans Affairs health center in the Local 6 area has created a chest pain triage protocol urgent care providers can use to assess the risk of a cardiac event.
The VA says the protocol pioneered by Nurse Practitioner Lorilea Johnson with the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center could be used in urgent care facilities across the nation.
In a VA news release about the protocol, Johnson says health care providers have a lot of tools they can use to guide their care plans for patients. "The one people know the most is the H.E.A.R.T. score," Johnson says. That's short for:
- H — history
- E — ECG
- A — age
- R — risk factors
- T — (initial) troponin levels
Troponin is a protein found in the muscles of the heart. High troponin levels are a sign that the patient has had a heart attack. “But in walk-in urgent care, you often don’t have rapid troponin,” Johnson says. “In an ER, the guidelines are clear, but if you work in a walk-in clinic, it’s not so clear.”
She says urgent care clinics don't have standardized guidelines to treat people having chest pain, so those patients are often referred straight to the emergency room. The VA says that can cause crowding of emergency rooms by sending people who are not having cardiac events to those facilities. It can also increase the potential for over-testing and false positive test results, both of which can be costly for patients, the VA says.
Johnson says more than 50% of chest pain cases seen in emergency rooms are not cardiac-related, Johnson says in the news release. That's why she decided to put her 40 years of nursing experience to work to find a better protocol for urgent care facilities.
The protocol she developed uses something called the Marburg Heart Score, which looks at factors including age — adding a point for men 55 and older and women 65 and older — whether the patient has previously been diagnosed with a vascular disease, characteristics of the patient's chest pain and the patient's perception of their chest pain. The scoring method was developed by Stefan Bosner of Marburg, Germany. “It’s fairly obscure in American medical literature, but very well vetted in Europe,” Johnson says.
A study looking into the use of this protocol in an urgent care setting was carried out from Nov. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021, in a walk-in clinic in southeast Missouri. The study included a protocol for front-desk staff to quickly identify patients ages 18 and older with chest pain so nursing staff would be notified quickly. That was followed by a protocol for nursing staff to take the patient's vital signs, calculate their Marburg score and get an electrocardiogram (ECG) test if they met the criteria for one. Then, the nurse practitioner would review the data, evaluate the patient and determine whether they needed to be sent to an emergency room or if they could continue to be evaluated at the walk-in clinic.
In the study, which was published in the Journal of Urgent Care Medicine, 26 patients were evaluated using the protocol. The VA says 22 of those patients were found not be at risk of a cardiac event and were treated at the walk-in clinic. Four patients were sent to emergency rooms. The VA says none of the 22 patients found to be at low risk experienced cardiac events during treatment. Staff followed up with patients and reviewed their charts 30 and 60 days after their initial clinic visit, and the VA says none of the 22 patients had developed a cardiac-related issue in that time. Meanwhile, all four of the patients who were sent to emergency rooms did experience a cardiac event.
"Though the study was small, 100% negative and positive predictive values are promising," the VA says. Johnson presented the results of her study at the at Urgent Care Association/College of Urgent Care Medicine 2022 Convention, and the VA says Johnson's peers showed considerable interest in the results.
To read more about the study, visit the Journal of Urgent Care Medicine's website.