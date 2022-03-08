POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A registered nurse serving at an area Veterans Affairs hospital is being recognized for her "extraordinary" care for patients and families.
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center says RN Emily Neilmann was recently recognized with a D.A.I.S.Y. Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is given by the D.A.I.S.Y. Foundation, a nonprofit that thanks nurses for the difference they make in the lives of patients and their families.
The VA medical center says Neilmann was nominated by a coworker, who said she is helpful, compassionate and willing to go above and beyond for patients. "Emily is a great nurse," the coworker said.
In a news release about the award, Chief Nurse for Ambulatory Care and Daily Operations Rebecca Foy said Neilmann "is there to do whatever is needed, whenever it’s needed,"
“She is a team player and really cares about the Veterans and their families. You can see it in all that she does," Foy said.
Interim Medical Center Director Chandra Miller said "Emily goes well beyond what is expected of her to make sure all of her patients’ needs are met. She demonstrates our ICARE Values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence in everything she does. Teamwork and collaboration are key to making an impact as a nurse, and we are so glad to have Emily here at the medical center.”
Neilmann said she was surprised and happy to receive the award.
"This is completely unexpected. I take pride in helping our veterans navigate their care. I love being able to guide them through the process from start to finish," she said.
The award was presented to Neilmann on Wednesday, March 2.
For more information about the D.A.I.S.Y. Foundation, visit daisyfoundation.org.