BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO — After the April 5 tornado in Bollinger County, Missouri, a Navy veteran impacted by the storm was missing, among other things, multiple medications crucial for his health. That's when the Department of Veterans Affairs says Cape Girardeau VA staff jumped into action to help him get what he needed.
The VA says Navy veteran Jimmie Foster was living with his sister when the storm struck her home, destroying a portion of the house and two trucks Foster owned. The storm also took down numerous trees nearby.
In a news release, the VA says Foster had been through tornadoes before, having recently moved to southeast Missouri from Oklahoma City. He was thankful he and his family survived this storm.
“Everybody in the house … we’re all thankful we’re still here,” Foster said.
The VA says he was also grateful for his care team with the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center. He'd only been seen at that facility once since moving to Missouri.
“I was surprised they reached out, but I’m sure thankful they did,” the VA quotes Foster as saying.
The VA says when Foster spoke with VA nurse Lauren Butler over the phone, he told her about his missing medications, which could put his life at risk if he went too long without them.
The VA sys Butler, understanding the urgency of the situation, worked quickly with a pharmacist and others to get Foster's prescriptions refilled. The VA team asked Foster if he could make it out to Cape Girardeau to pick up the medications. I told them I would try to get one of my nephews to drive me up there,” Foster said. But, administrators in Cape Girardeau and at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff agreed that it would be more helpful to Foster if the VA delivered his medications to him.
“Once we got the OK, I called him back and told him to meet another nurse and our nurse manager at Woodland High School,” the VA quotes Butler as saying. The high school had been set up as a command center amid the disaster response.
The VA says two nurses who live in Foster's general direction, Primary Care Nurse Manager Kelly McCullough and Nurse Amanda Schneid, volunteered to take the medications to him on their way home. They met with him at the school. “I was just so proud,” Foster said. “I hugged those girls’ necks as hard as I could.”
“When I get up there to Cape next month, I’m going to get ahold of my doctor and nurse, and I’m going to hug their necks also,” he said. “They’ve all gone over and beyond.”