POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff is set to host a "Ladies Night Out" for women Veterans.
The special night out will actually take place during the day, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 26, at the First Christian Church in Poplar Bluff.
The VA says registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and activities will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by remarks from a noted clinical social worker-turned artist Rosemary Claus-Gray. She has donated art for the VA Woman's Clinic.
Family Nurse Practitioner and Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Marsha Shivley is the keynote speaker. She will talk about servant leadership.
Breakout sessions will also take part throughout the day. The sessions cover topics such as herb gardening, whole health, scrap booking, hand massage, aromatherapy, the Stars and Stripes Museum, and cooking with spices to promote health.
The VA says lunch will be provided by Castello's Restaurant.
“Women veterans are increasing rapidly in the VA system,” said Franks. "We want to make sure they have access to the information they need to receive the benefits they have earned.” Franks explained the Veterans Benefits Administration and other information booths will be on site to assist with questions and comments.
The day of the event is also known as Women's Equality Day and commemorates the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.
“Women veterans all over the country have sacrificed and served in many ways,” said Franks. “Often, they tell us that they feel invisible or unrecognized. One way we can raise awareness of the contribution women Veterans have made is to just invite them to come together in fellowship. I hope area women veterans will join us for a fun and relaxing day.”