PADUCAH — From an eyesore to employment opportunities: That's how Paducah city leaders are describing the development set to replace a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive.
ViWinTech Windows and Doors bought the property last month. They're partnering with the city for the demolition process.
Afterwards, they plan to expand their company on that property, adding more jobs to the Paducah market.
The building has been an eyesore since 2007. Fifteen years of deterioration does look good. It’s a problem the city has been trying to get rid of for a while. Partnering up has given them the help they need.
The weeds are tall outside the vacant residential care center. The boarded windows don't help its appearance. But Paducah Mayor George Bray says it was necessary.
“The city has had to make sure that the building was secured so that homeless and other people wouldn't take advantage of the structure,” Bray says.
Over the years, it’s become a blemish to the city. “Everybody that lives on that side of town wants it torn down. And so it's really become this symbol over time for the Southside, a negative symbol,” says Bray.
This demolition has been years in the making.
Partnering with ViWinTech gave the city the capital to make that happen.
“The city can't do everything by itself, so we have to have partners, whether it be for residential or commercial development,” Bray says.
And it’s helping out another issue in the city: the job market.
“Job growth — and good job growth — and so there's opportunities for people to work there and start a career and build a future with a growing thriving company,” says Bray.
Bray says the end goal for this project is, “to help the city, help the Southside and to help the city of Paducah.”
Other projects, like the Dunlap Project, are also in the works for the Southside.
Bray hopes the renovation of the Jetton Schoolhouse, along with the demolition and reconstruction, will stimulate this part of the city.
ViWinTech President Evan Rittgers says the exact plans of the future are unclear. They're working with the city to get a schedule and layout for the project.
ViWinTech is hoping to build an additional manufacturing plant to add more office space once the lot is cleared.