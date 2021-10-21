MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — There's been an error in the number of vaccinations reported to the federal reporting system. That means state and local numbers were affected as well.
Tracking COVID-19 data is a priority for health departments around the nation. The state of Kentucky says one major pharmacy, which is still unnamed, has accidentally been reporting numbers in two separate systems. That means the data Health Director Billy Pitts and the Marshall County Health Department have for vaccinations aren't correct at the moment.
"When I dig into the system and see what those numbers area, I'm fully expecting that the numbers for Marshall County and the state of Kentucky, for what they're reporting as the number of vaccinated, is going to be a little bit less," Pitts said. "And I'm just hoping it will be a very minor number."
During his weekly Team Kentucky briefing Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear explained this is something the state is working on having fixed.
"Next week we hope to have some final answers that we can talk about with the federal government, making sure that the numbers that we get from them and the providers report to them are correct," Beshear said.
Until then, there's going to be a question mark on what the actual number of people vaccinated is.
"We don't know the pharmacy. We don't know the number of people in the state or even in Marshall County that went to that pharmacy," Pitts said. "So, we'll just kind of have to sit and wait and see what the numbers pan out when they do finally get this thing reconciled."
Pitts said this won't have much of an effect on the health department. He said they'll continue administering vaccines to people in the community still in need of their shots.