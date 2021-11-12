PADUCAH-- Parents of young children can now get their child vaccinated if they are ages 5-11.
On Friday, Wild Health administered the vaccine at Paducah Middle School. The Pennyrile District Health Department also began offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine Tuesday.
The sign in front of the Pennyrile District Health Department is more than just decoration. The District Coordinator, Grace Donaldson, says the meaning behind it is something they take seriously.
"They're the best opportunity to help us get things back to normal for our kids," said Donaldson.
They are extending their hours to make it more available for kids before and after school.
"Each of our health departments will be open from 7 a.m. in the morning until 6 p.m. in the evening. From 7-8 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. we'll set those hours aside specifically for our pediatric doses," said Donaldson.
Those hours will impact all their locations. They will have an entire week dedicated to vaccinating children. Here are the locations with the specific days for their extended hours:
November 15th- Livingston County Health Department
November 16th- Caldwell County Health Department
November 17th- Lyon County Health Department
November 18th- Crittenden County Trigg County Health Departments
They also have plans for vaccine clinics at local school districts.
Paducah Public Schools has partnered with Wild Health for a vaccine clinic. It was held Friday, but it was by appointment only. Booster shots, along with first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, were also available for parents, faculty and staff. Another vaccine clinic will be held November 19th.