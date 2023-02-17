(CNN) — Packs of chocolate sold at Target for Valentine's Day are being recalled due to an allergy risk.
The 8 ounce bags of Favorite Day branded Valentine’s milk chocolate covered caramels with nonpareils were voluntarily recalled.
They may contain tree nuts, and that isn't noted on its packaging.
People who are allergic to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume those products.
Tree nuts include chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts and cashews.
The products are packed in stand up pouch bags with the lot number 33822 and best by date of Dec. 7, 2023, both of which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.
Consumers can call Target guest relations for a refund. For more information about the recall, click here.
So far, no illnesses have been reported.