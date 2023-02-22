OBION COUNTY, TN — One Obion County woman says she got a little more than she bargained for this Valentines Day, when a nanny goat on her farm gave birth to quintuplets.
Cindy Darnall, who owns a small farm with her husband Mark, says they raise about 30 Boer goats, among other animals. She says the goats live a "very lavish lifestyle."
"Their favorite treat is peppermints that Mark feeds them daily," she told Local 6.
She says this particular group of goats has produced twins, triplets, and even quadruplets on a few occasions. But on February 14, a nanny goat named Wren gave birth to quintuplets — four girls and a boy.
Darnall says the odds of this happening in Boer goats are about 1 in 10,000 — and the odds of them all thriving is even more rare.
She reports the kids are all doing well, and two of them are even living inside the house with her and her husband.
Since they were born on Valentines Day, they have special names: Valentino, Sugar, Scarlet, Jewels, and Sweetpea.