PADUCAH— For the past week, WPSD Local 6 has introduced you to the book, "If I Don't Make It, I Love You: Survivors in the Aftermath of School Shootings."
It recounts the experiences of survivors of school shootings across the country.
Two chapters are dedicated to shootings in the Local 6 area; Heath High School in 1997 and Marshall County High School in 2018.
Although the book introduces survivors, not everyone in the book was there to witness a school shooting.
Dr. R. Sterling Haring was a first-year resident physician at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville in early 2018.
He treated multiple victims from the Marshall County High School shooting.
His job in that moment was to observe and assist as needed.
The images of children with gun shot wounds are forever burned into his memory.
His essay, "Thoughts and Prayers," recounts that day, and takes a stand against gun violence.
"This is the only piece I've ever written, that I wanted to close and never look at again," said Haring.
He was in the trauma bay when he saw a boy being rolled in on a gurney.
"Even though I knew kind of what to expect," said Haring.
"I don't think you can prepare yourself to see a young person with a bullet hole in them."
Haring's world changed that day.
In "Thoughts and Prayers", he writes, "I turned on the car and I sobbed. Big, sad, desperate, devastated sobs. I cried for the children who had been shot; particularly for those who died, but also for those who had survived. I cried for their parents, and I cried for a society that would do nothing about it."
Haring said he worries as a human, doctor, and father.
"I'm terrified. I think that you can't be alive in America today and not think about these things and not think, if I go to the movie theaters am I going to be shot?," said Haring.
"If I send my kids to the park are they going to be shot? If we go to church on Sunday are we going to be shot?"
Survivors have said living with a connection to a school shooting is a difficult and traumatic experience to live with.
Even with everything Haring saw, he said only the victims and their families should experience healing.
"For me and for people like me, people that were connected with this or involved in an ancillary way, I hope that healing never happens,"said Haring.
"I hope that wound never closes, I want it to be as fresh today, as fresh 10 years from now, as it was the day it happened, because until something happens to prevent the next one, I should not feel better."
Haring described his process of trying to open the book when it first arrived at his home as a tough and emotional moment.
He said he has not read the book yet, and has no intention of doing so for awhile.
Regarding action, he said there is no reason that legislation should not be in place right now to prevent gun violence.
"There's a ton of research out there and we cannot claim ignorance. We know what the solutions are, we're just pretending they're not there,"said Harding.
"Because A. They're inconvenient, B. We have to address the fact that we have known forever and we haven't done anything about it, and C. Heaven forbid they infringe on our 're-electability.'"
Harding said he will do what he can to help with the healing of survivors.