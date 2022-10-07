NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have announced that they are pausing gender affirming surgeries for minors in order to review their practices.
The news comes amid mounting political pressure from Tennessee’s Republican leaders — many of whom are running for reelection — who demanded an investigation into VUMC after videos surfaced on social media of a doctor in 2018 claiming gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals.
On average, VUMC has provided five gender-affirming surgeries to minors every year since its transgender clinic opened in 2018. All were over the age of 16 and had parental consent, and none received genital procedures.
Tennessee Rep. Jason Zachary posted a letter he received from Vanderbilt Deputy CEO C. Wright Pinson in response to the state House GOP. The letter says the hospital began its transgender health clinic in 2018 because transgender people are at high risk for mental and physical health issues. The letter says an average of five patients under the age of 18 per year have received gender-affirming surgical procedures with parental consent. "None of these surgeries have been paid for by state or federal funds," the letter notes, and "the revenues from this limited number of surgeries represent an immaterial percentage of UUMC's net operating revenue."
