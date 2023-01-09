FRANKFORT, KY — Laurance B. VanMeter was sworn in Monday as chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court. VanMeter was sworn in by his predecessor, Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.
Minton officially retired in December. VanMeter's fellow justices elected him to serve as their next chief justice in November.
The formal ceremony to invest VanMeter with the rank of chief justice was held at 1 p.m. CT in the historic Supreme Court Courtroom on the second floor of the Kentucky Capitol.
VanMeter took the oath of office on three family bibles held by his wife, Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy A. VanMeter, the Kentucky Court of Justice says.