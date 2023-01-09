Chief Justice VanMeter sworn in 01092023.jpg

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter was sworn in Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, by retired Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. VanMeter’s wife, Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy A. VanMeter, held three family Bibles as he took the oath.

FRANKFORT, KY — Laurance B. VanMeter was sworn in Monday as chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court. VanMeter was sworn in by his predecessor, Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.

Minton officially retired in December. VanMeter's fellow justices elected him to serve as their next chief justice in November

The formal ceremony to invest VanMeter with the rank of chief justice was held at 1 p.m. CT in the historic Supreme Court Courtroom on the second floor of the Kentucky Capitol. 

VanMeter took the oath of office on three family bibles held by his wife, Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy A. VanMeter, the Kentucky Court of Justice says. 