MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Vanzora Road in Marshall County is closed at the Soldier Creek Bridge because inspectors discovered structural issues that make the bridge unsafe, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Vanzora Road, which is also Kentucky 2603, is closed at the 1.17 mile marker because of the bridge closure.
KYTC says the bridge was previously restricted to a 10-ton load limit, but damage to the bridge suggests vehicles exceeding that weight limit have been crossing the bridge. When the inspectors who found deterioration of the bridge's substructure were on site, they saw multiple loaded semitrailers cross the bridge, KYTC says. Recent heavy rainfall also contributed to the bridge's structural problems, the cabinet says.
The bridge is closed to all traffic until further notice, KYTC says, and Barricades are in place.
KYTC says a project to build a new bridge at that location is on its schedule for this spring, but construction is not expected to start until mid-summer if there is a successful bid.