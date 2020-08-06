LYON COUNTY, KY — Looking for some fresh produce? A veggie giveaway is going on in Lyon County Thursday afternoon.
In an announcement shared via social media, Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says the giveaway starts at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and will continue until all the vegetables are gone.
The drive-thru event is being held at Lee S. Jones Park on 93 South, just south of Eddyville. Lyon County residents can begin arriving at 4 p.m., and people from other counties are welcome after 6 p.m.
White says they will give away a maximum of two boxes of vegetables per family. Carpooling is allowed with two families of four max.
People going to the giveaway are advised to follow the signs at park. Cars will pull up to volunteers stationed along the line, pop their trunks and tell the volunteers whether they are one family or two. Then, the volunteers will load the vegetables into the vehicle's truck.
Follow the Lyon County Kentucky Facebook page for updates on how much produce is left.
White also shared a video demonstrating how the line works: