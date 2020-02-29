(PADUCAH) February 29, 2020 — Sheriff Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department were dispatched around 11:22 pm in response to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US Highway 60 West and Maxon Road.
Sheriff's say 19-year-old, Jennifer Buchanan, was traveling west on US Highway 60 when 18-year-old, Gabriel Russel, ran into her vehicle.
An investigation showed that Russell failed to come to a stop at the intersection, disregarding the stop sign and then pulled into the path of Buchanan.
The Sheriff's Department says Buchanan was transported to a local hospital for treatment non-life-threatening injures.