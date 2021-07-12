All County Clerk offices are temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues, according to the KYTC.
The issues are caused by efforts to transfer a 40-year-old system of managing vehicle transactions to a new system. The vehicle titling and registration system is what's experiencing difficulties at the moment.
“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.
The KYTC is advising individuals reach out to their County Clerk to ensure it is open for non-vehicle related business. Kentuckians can also renew vehicle registrations online at drive.ky.gov.
It is unknown at this time when the system issue will be resolved, and in-person vehicle transactions can begin again.