GRAVES COUNTY, KY– On Saturday evening, an individual was held at gunpoint and car jacked in the Wingo area of Graves County.
At 9:30 p.m Saturday evening the victim was driving their 2008 dark blue Chevrolet Cobalt sedan on US Highway 45 South. The victim noticed two white males waving the vehicle down, when they pulled over one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and forced the victim to lay in a ditch. The suspects then got in the sedan and drove away.
The victim told authorities the suspects took off in the stolen vehicle south on US Hwy 45 towards the Wingo area.
According to the Graves County Sheriffs Department, the vehicle was recovered Sunday afternoon from a location on Shelton Street in Mayfield.
The sheriffs department still have not identified either of the suspects. According to the Grave's County Sheriff's Department the investigation is still ongoing with assistance from the Kentucky State Police.