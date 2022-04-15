PADUCAH – Barbecue on the River is returning to Paducah this fall after the pandemic scaled back the event the previous two years.
This year's festivities will return to the Paducah riverfront, but there are going to be some changes. An entirely new nonprofit organization will be running the event. Beautiful Paducah LLC is taking the reigns from Barbecue on the River Inc.
On Friday, Beautiful Paducah opened vendor applications for this year's event. To submit an application, click here.
Barbecue on the River will take place from Sept. 22-24. Beautiful Paducah says there will also be vendors at a Barbecue Off the River location at Noble Park.