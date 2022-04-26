PADUCAH — QuiltWeek is officially less than a day away from opening to the public, but quilting classes and vendor setup is already underway.
More than 100 vendors started setting up Monday, and they put the final touches on their booths Tuesday. Between quilter workshops and vendor setup, there was quite a bit happening at the Paducah Convention Center Tuesday. Vendors are preparing for even more foot traffic once doors open.
Brad Bolton and his team with Ken's Sewing Center have been doing quilt shows for more than 10 years.
"I think everybody is excited, and we're going to have a good turnout," says Bolton.
After the two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, he's ready to be back and see some familiar faces.
"People come from all over the world. You meet people that you see year after year and become good customers of ours. We build good relationships here with them," says Bolton.
Their display includes more than 20 sewing machines along with products. They've been preparing for a month.
"Getting products has been an issue. It's typically on order when you do order something. It's just a little longer wait having to plan ahead and order ahead," says Bolton.
He's ready to get back to business as usual and for doors to open.