PADUCAH — Vendors are setting up Thursday for the Big Boy Toy Expo at the Paducah Expo Center.

You and your family will be able to see outdoor equipment, tractors, new cars, as well as classic boats, jet skis, and a whole lot more.

It's year two for the Big Boy Toy Expo, and this time around, it's even bigger.

Colbee Key with Linwood Motors is a first timer.

"I walked in and I saw all the big campers, all the big tractor equipment, and then suddenly, my big expensive truck seem very, very small," Key said.

He's no stranger to all of that equipment. He said it takes days to prepare for a big event like this.

"The most I'm excited for is for people to see these trucks," Key said. "I do feel like a little kid."

It's easy to feel like a kid in a candy shop in that room. Key has some of their cars lined up.

"They say that buying a vehicle is the second biggest purchase in a person's life. Being able to help guide them and put them in the right vehicle while meeting all their needs is something very pleasing at the end of the day," Key said.

They're waiting for you to get in line.

"I'm just really looking forward to the experience," Key said. "It'll be a great time."

The Big Boy Toy Expo runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paducah Expo Center.

Tickets are $5 for men. Women and kids get in free.

