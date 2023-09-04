EDDYVILLE, KY — Many families spent their Labor Day celebrating 30 years of summer fun with Venture River Water Park as it wraps up this season.
With extreme heat and record-breaking rainfall this summer, it was a tough season for Venture River. But, folks there said that didn't stop them from making a splash.
Among the many people who escaped the summer heat at Venture River on Monday were 8-year-old Amelia Buckner and her family. They have season passes, and they said it’s their favorite way to spend hot days.
"There's lots of kids to play with and lots of slides to go down," Amelia said.
Like many others, Amelia is sad to see another season close at Venture River. Park manager and co-owner Andrea York said this season was filled with lots of surprises, one of them being the weather.
"We are open 88 days a year so, we do count on weather and everything else that can affect us getting through," York said.
She said the extreme heat and rainfall over the past couple of months caused some issues at the park.
"We did have a few days we literally had to shut down, because there was so much rain coming into the park. The lazy river had mud in it. Some of our pits were overflowing with rainwater, so we had to shut down," said York.
Despite the challenges that come with bad weather, York said the community kept the park going.
"So many of the young adults that come through our community, our school system, this is their first job," York said.
She said the park is not the only place that benefits from a busy season.
"The restaurants, the gas stations, everybody knows people coming in here, then they go out and they spend money other places, and so we know it's a help to other businesses," said York.
While Monday was the last day for little Amelia to catch a wave, Venture River is ready to welcome her families and others back next season.
This was also Venture River's first season without COVID-19 regulations since 2019. York said the pandemic was a great lesson and taught them to do better when it comes to cleaning the park.