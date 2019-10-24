PADUCAH — A Down syndrome awareness event an fundraiser set for Saturday in Paducah is still on, but the location has changed in anticipation of wet weather in the forecast.
The Down Syndrome Association of Western Kentucky's Buddy Walk was scheduled to take place at Noble Park in Paducah. But, organizers have announced they are moving the event indoors because of heavy rain expected Saturday.
The walk will now be held at Heartland Church in Paducah. The event will include food from Texas Roadhouse, a talent show and a silent auction.
The Buddy Walk will be held from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Heartland Church at 4777 Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah.
For more information and updates on the event, visit the DSAWK Facebook page.