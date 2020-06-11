LYON COUNTY, KY — The Lyon County Sheriff's Department says there was a verbal disturbance and reports of someone yelling for help on Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. on Red Rock Road.
When deputies arrived, officers say they found a male in a driveway who had been stabbed. Deputies helped the man and called Lyon County EMS. Deputies also say a slightly injured female returned to the scene later.
Deputies say the investigation found a verbal argument between a man and woman that began earlier in the day.
Deputies say the woman, identified as 50-year-old Felece Kern, became angry from what the victim said and she used a baseball bat to damage the inside of the house.
Deputies say the man then started to damage property owned by Kern, then the she stabbed him. The man then tried to assault Kern again, but was bitten by the her dog.
Deputies say the man then tried to leave the house, but collapsed in the driveway where he was found.
The man had a stab wound in his upper torso which required him to be airlifted to a hospital in Evansville, IN.
Deputies say once he is released from the hospital, he will face misdemeanor assault charges for the actions he is accused of committing against Kern.
Kern was arrested and charged with assault. She was taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center.