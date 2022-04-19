Verizon is raising the minimum wage for its employees.
The telecommunications company announced that it's raising its starting wage to $20 an hour for those in customer service, retail and inside-sales positions.
Verizon says the minimum wage for retail and inside-sales positions will be $20 an hour when base salary and target commission are combined.
Current employees who are not making that much will automatically see their hourly wage raised to the new rate.
Verizon has not said how many employees the pay hike will impact.
The company says other positions in the company will see enhanced compensation and incentives including sign-on bonuses to those who can fill its specialist and assistant manager positions.
For more information about job openings with Verizon, visit verizon.com/about/careers.