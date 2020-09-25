PADUCAH — Women's fashion boutique chain Versona will open a new location in Paducah next month, the retailer announced Friday.
Versona boutique will open in Kentucky Oaks Mall at 5101 Hinkleville Road on Oct. 8. The retail chain owned by the Cato Corporation offers women's clothing, jewelry, handbags, shoes and other accessories.
The store will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, the Cato Corporation says in a news release.
Versona has one other location in Kentucky — in Louisville.
For more information about the retail chain, visit shopversona.com.