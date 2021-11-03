David Sharp, the former Chair of the Hopkins County Republican Party, has officially filed to run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Kentucky's 1st Congressional District (KY-1).
Sharp is running on a platform that is pro-Trump, pro-gun, pro-life and supports congressional term limits.
Sharp will face incumbent James Comer in the Republican primary. "My opponent is a lifetime, 'bought-and-paid for' politician." Sharp's campaign website says."He does not represent Kentucky. We need candid, experienced leadership, not another media darling."
At the moment, Sharp is the only veteran in the race. He is also a practicing Christian.
For more information on Sharp, visit his campaign website here.