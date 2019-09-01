Denver, CO— Former Marine, Richard Kennedy, lost many personal items when his car was broken into. Among those items was his veteran photo album.
"I had bags of clothes and stuff like that. I was like I don't give a crap about that, I just want my pictures back." Kennedy said.
One week later, the album was found on the doorstep of Christine Gallegos, with a note asking for the album to be returned to its owner. With the help of her daughter and social media, Gallegos found Kennedy's phone number.
Gallegos realized Kennedy only lived a few blocks away. The two weren't complete strangers.
"We'd seen each other numerous times in passing at the grocery store but never thought that one day we'd have a connection like that." Gallegos said.
Kennedy is extremely grateful and now considers Gallegos a dear friend.