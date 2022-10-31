KUTTAWA, KY — "Always remember to never forget." That's the motto of local non-profit, The Veterans' Program.
The Veterans' Program works to honor, thank, and recognize veterans and active duty military personnel by teaching children that freedom isn't free — it was paid for by veterans and those who are currently serving.
Each year in November, they host a luncheon and program aimed at teaching students how to appreciate Veterans. All Veterans, active duty military, and spouses are invited to attend at no cost to them. This year, it's being held at the Lyon County High School gym from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 4.
According to their Facebook page, the Veterans' Program began began about 23 years ago, when 11 veterans visited Terrie White's 4th grade classroom. They had cookies, cake, and drinks while they interacted with students. The following year, the program expanded to other 4th grade classrooms, with about 50 veterans being served lunch. The program has continued to grow, with nearly 350 veterans attending in 2019, according to their website.
To learn more about The Veterans' Program and see photos from past events, visit their website here or Facebook page here.
Photos from the first Veterans Program luncheon
These photos show the humble beginnings of the popular Veterans Program luncheon, which began in a 4th grade classroom in 2000. Click here to find out more about the program.