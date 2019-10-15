PADUCAH — The Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a town hall event in Paducah Wednesday to provide information on the Mission Act.
The act, which went into effect June 6, allows eligible veterans to access participating urgent care and walk-in clinics in their communities. It also expands benefits for some veterans' caregivers.
Under the new law, eligible Stevens do not need to get prior authorization from the VA to visit urgent care providers in the VA's network.
At Wednesday's event, the VA says veterans and their families can give feedback and ask questions. According to a news release sent Tuesday, attendees can write their questions on index cards that will be provide at the event, and if the issue isn't addressed during the town hall, a VA staff member will contact that person directly.
The town hall event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1191 at 1727 Washington St. in Paducah.
For more about the Mission Act, click here. For an example from the VA of how the act works, click here. For information on urgent care clinics participating in the program, click here.