MARION, IL — To unite the community in honoring veterans, Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois will "welcome home" veterans from their trip to Washington D.C. with a ceremony.
The Welcome Home ceremony will be held at the front airport entrance for Flight No. 9 at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The 10-member committee have been working most of the year on the event and invites the public to attend.
"The community support for the previous Honor Flight Welcome Home events has been overwhelming,” said Deborah Hogg, Welcome Home organizer. “There is no better way to celebrate our veterans and honor them than by giving them a hero’s welcome home.”
Several food trucks will be at the event, including The Burger Shack, Deep South, Sweet Shish Kabob, Chef Adams' Food is Life, Roots Run Deep, American Ice Cream Truck and Moore Than Coffee.
Food service will being at 5 p.m. and last until all the veterans have passed through the Freedom Path through the airport terminal.
During the ceremony, local entertainment wil perform — including the Daniel Brothers Band and the JOY Singers from Marion First Baptist Church.
The committee also encourages the public to bring Welcome Home banners and flags to the ceremony and wear patriotic attire.
Veterans that have been on previous Honor Flights can attend in their red shirts and have VIP access at the celebration.
Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Limited parking is available on airport grounds. The general public is welcome to use the free transportation buses from off-site parking. Buses will run about every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.
If you need assistance when arriving at the airport, volunteers will be stationed at various points throughout the airport grounds and terminal lobby. All volunteers will be wearing bright orange lanyards.
For additional information, visit veteranshonorflight.org.