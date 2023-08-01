MARION, IL — Contour Airlines inaugural flight out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois took off at 7 a.m. Tuesday with a cabin full of passengers.
The airline is offering 12 round-trip flights a week between Chicago and Marion, Illinois, in a 30-seat regional passenger jet. That includes two flights a day on weekdays and one flight a day during the weekend. Each flight will take about an hour.
Republican Illinois Sen. Dale Fowler of Harrisburg was among those who took the inaugural flight.
“I'm honored to take the inaugural flight as part of Contour Airline's new route from O'Hare to Marion Veteran's Airport,” Fowler said in a statement. “This new flight route will present a great opportunity for folks across Southern Illinois and the entire state as it makes the region more accessible - expanding possibilities for business and leisure travel. I'm thankful to Governor Pritzker for his support in our transportation opportunities and commitment to Southern Illinois economic development!”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also released a statement Tuesday celebrating the inaugural flight.
“From roads and bridges to airports and transit, my administration is committed to transforming our state’s transportation systems so Illinoisans can get to where they’re going safely, efficiently, and affordable,” Pritzker said. “And today, I couldn’t be happier to celebrate Contour Airlines’ ‘first flight’ from Chicago to Marion — opening up doors and creating opportunities for Northern and Southern Illinoisans alike.”
Pritzker's office says the Airport Authority in Marion is getting a $1.4 million grant through the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity to support the new flight route to Chicago.
Contour Airlines entered into contracts with the Marion, Illinois, airport, as well as Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah and Cape Girardeau Airport in Missouri after SkyWest announced in 2022 that it would be pulling out of those airports and more than two dozen others.
The airline had its first flight out of Cape Girardeau in October and its first flight out of Paducah in December.
At Barkley Regional Airport, Contour offers 30-passenger, round-trip flights to and from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, offering 12 round-trip flights per week.
At Cape Girardeau Airport, Contour also offers 12 round-trip flights a week to and from Nashville International Airport.