MOUND CITY, IL— A semi truck arrived at the Mound City National Cemetery Saturday morning filled with boxes of wreaths. Volunteers gathered to lay those more than five thousand wreaths on the graves of the veterans that are buried there. It's all a part of a national event called Wreaths Across America.
"No matter what, it was a struggle you know and it was an honor to have served, and to continue to serve. This is our way of continuing to serve," says Jerry Triplett.
Triplett is one of the volunteers that laid wreaths. It's something he and his motorcycle club does every year. A 20 year marine veteran himself, Triplett feels a personal connection to some of the men buried at the Mound City National Cemetery.
"Once a Marine always a Marine," says Triplett.
He looked through the cemetery for a fellow marines grave to lay a wreath on. He finally found one that served in World War I.
"If we don't continue to remember those who served in the past and honor those who serve now, there may come a time when we get no one to serve," says Triplett.
Cadet Emily Short and her high school ROTC classmates laid wreaths for the first time this year. It's an experience Short says is an honor and a privilege.
"These people gave the ultimate sacrifice you know freedom isn't free, and so it's a really big honor to be a part of this," says Short.
Triplett says without our veterans, we wouldn't be able to have the freedoms we have today.
"We hope there is never another war, we hope there is never another conflict, but know that if there is, know that somebody will stand up for America.
After the wreaths are placed there's a sense of beauty and reverence at the Mound City Cemetery, and each veteran there will not be forgotten this Christmas.
