HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — This Veterans Day, veterans living in Western Kentucky can get a free last will and testament prepared by one of several local attorneys who have pledged to donate their time and experience to serve those who have served us.
The event was organized by Hickman County attorney Jason Batts, who also serves as Judge Advocate in the Army Reserve.
“We honor our veterans and their service year-round,” Batts said, “and this is one more thing we can do to in recognition of Veterans Day.”
Batts says this is the eighth year he has organized the event, which he says has helped many veterans and their families.
Any veteran living in Western Kentucky can call attorney Batts, in Clinton, Kentucky, at 270-653-6924 on Nov. 11, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to request a free will, with proof of military service.
Batts says veterans will then be put in contact with a local attorney to set up a time that is convenient to meet and prepare the will.
Batts would also like to thank the participating attorneys, which include:
- The Law Office of Jason Batts
- Neely, Brien, Wilson & Toombs
- Greg Taylor & Associates
- Gregory, Easley & Ernstberger
- Null, Samson & Paitsel
- Prince and Brien
- Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub
- Kemp Law Group
- Major & Major
- Grumley, Riley, and Stewart
Batts says he has organized this program every year that he has practiced law, with the exception of 2012, when he was attending basic training after joining the Army, and 2019, when he was deployed to the U.S./Mexico border.
“I simply cannot thank the attorneys who volunteer enough for their help,” Batts said.