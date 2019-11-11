Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WESTERN KENTUCKY FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY... BITTER, RECORD COLD IS FORECAST LATER TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY. THE COMBINATION OF NORTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH AND TEMPERATURES BOTTOMING OUT FROM 13 TO 17 DEGREES, WILL RESULT IN WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES FROM NEAR ZERO TO 5 ABOVE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. TUESDAY, HIGHS WILL ONLY RECOVER INTO THE MIDDLE 20S, WITH COLD WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES CONTINUING. IN ADDITION, WITH THE BITTER COLD CONDITIONS, MANY AREA ROADS MAY STILL BE SLICK AND HAZARDOUS TUESDAY, ESPECIALLY FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. PLEASE BE PREPARED TO DEAL WITH THE BITTER COLD AND POTENTIALLY SLICK DRIVING CONDITIONS EARLY TUESDAY, IF YOU MUST VENTURE OUTSIDE. PLEASE BUNDLE UP AND BE PREPARED TO DEAL WITH THE BITTER COLD CONDITIONS FOR THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.