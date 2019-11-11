PADUCAH — From the national anthem to some classic rock, two bands performed at the Veterans Day Concert Monday evening at the Paducah Expo Center.
The Paducah Community Band, made up of musicians of many ages and backgrounds, performed first. They started off the concert with a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, followed by a musical version of the Pledge of Allegiance. The band also performed various other pieces.
Then, the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault Band, from Fort Campbell, took the stage. They performed a variety of genres, ranging from country to class rock.
Veterans from several branches of the military, as well as family members, were in the audience. The two-hour concert concluded the expanded Veterans Day celebration in Paducah, which featured not only a parade, but also a sunrise service, awards ceremonies and other programs throughout the day.
Click the video player above for some highlights of the concert.