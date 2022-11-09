Communities across the Local 6 area are set to host Veterans Day events this Friday.
Here's a look at just some of the events honoring those who've served our nation's military. If you know of Veterans Day events or parades in the Local 6 area that aren't on this list yet, email the information to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com, and we'll add them.
Kentucky
Paducah - The city will hold a Sunrise Reveille around 6 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water streets, a Veterans Day award ceremony starting at 10 a.m. at Dolly McNutt Plaza and a Veterans Day Parade starting at 11 a.m. at 6th and Washington streets. Click here for more details.
Murray - American Legion Post 73 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at 310 Bee Creek Drive, according to its events calendar. The VFW post in Murray will host a prayer and $5 pulled pork sandwiches at 11 a.m. Friday, as well as food from Crawfish Willy's and Vargas Smokes. A Veterans Day Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday starting at the Square. Click here for more details.
Illinois
Metropolis - The Metropolis Public Library will host a breakfast in honor of Veterans Day from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday. The breakfast will be followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. Lunch will be served at the Metropolis American Legion at 12 p.m. Click here for more details.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale - The university will hold its annual Veterans Day Vigil starting at 6:30 a.m. at the Old Main Flagpole, just south of Woody Hall. The university says ROTC cadets from SIU’s Air Force and Army detachments will stand a silent vigil throughout the day, changing shifts every 15 minutes, until 5 p.m. The vigil will run roughly from sunrise to sunset. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Click here for more details.
Missouri
Sikeston - A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Sikeston Field House, American Legion Post 114 says. The American Legion says Lt. Col. Jessica H. Dwyer will serve as guest speaker. Click here for more details.
Cape Girardeau – The Fort D Historic Site will honor veterans with an event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Click here for more details. Also in Cape Girardeau, the SEMO Joint Veterans Council will host a Veterans Day event at Freedom Corner Capaha Park including a speech, military honors and a wreath presentation. Click here for more details.
Tennessee
Martin - The annual Veterans Day Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in Martin. Staging will begin at 5 p.m., according to Weakley County Veterans Affairs. All veterans and families are invited to meet at the University of Tennessee at Martin parking lot on Lovelace Street at 5 p.m. Click here for more details.