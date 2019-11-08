Veterans Day is Monday, November 11, but some are already honoring our veterans.
Several events are planned throughout the weekend and the day of. We will be posting those events on this page.
If you have a Veteran's Day event you would like listed, email the information to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
2019 Veterans Day events
|Event name
|Location
|Date and time
|More information
|Veterans' Appreciation Luncheon
|Lyon County High School Gym, Eddyville, KY
|Friday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.
|Veterans Program
|Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake, IL
|Friday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.
|Salute to Veterans
|Vienna High School, Vienna, IL
|Friday, Nov. 8, 1:30 p.m.
|Veterans Day Luncheon
|Saint Andrew School in Murphysboro, IL
|Friday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.
|Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Pop-Up Museum
|Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, KY
|Friday, Nov. 8 - Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
|Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony
|Woodlawn High School, Woodlawn, IL
|Friday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m.
|Poplar Bluff Veterans Day Event
|Veterans Wall-Black River Coliseum, Poplar Bluff, MO
|Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
|Veterans Day Observation
|Discovery Park of America, Union City, TN
|Sunday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|All veterans and their dependents will receive free admission
|Veterans Day Ceremony
|Trinity Christian School, Carbondale, IL
|Friday, Nov. 8, 11 a.m.
|American Hero Veterans Day Celebration
|Paducah, KY
|Monday, Nov. 11, All day
|For more information click this link: https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/news/american-hero-veterans-day-celebration-planned-in-paducah/article_1035acec-cebc-11e9-befd-477e9529372e.html
|Veterans Day Ceremony
|Veterans Memorial Park, Carbondale, IL
|Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.