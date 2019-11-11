Paducah— The Veterans Day parade in downtown Paducah Monday morning brought dozens of people together to honor local veterans.
The parade began at the Dolly McNutt Plaza and ended at the expo center.
Celeste Emerson is an Army Reserve veteran.
"We love those who have fought and died for our country and they should always be remembered in their hearts," Emerson said.
That's what she says people should take away from the Veterans Day celebration.
"We need to recognize our veterans who have fought and died for this country and that we give them homage to what they have done in honor of our country,"Emerson said.
The parade kicked off with a performance from a children's choir and recently elected Kentucky Court Judge Shea Nickell singing the national them. Decorated floats lined the streets and candy was thrown out for children.
The parade ended at the Expo Center. One local woman says she's happy the city is doing more this year to honor veterans.
Kelly Fenwick's husband is a veteran who served in the Marine Corps. She says she could feel the enthusiasm and support for veterans during the parade.
"They put their lives on the line for us every day and they are changed when they come back," Fenwick said. "And it's important for us to honor them."
Both Emerson and Fenwick say this is more than just a parade. It's a celebration for the people who make the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
More than 20 floats drove through during the parade.