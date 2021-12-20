The Open Season Sportsman’s Expo has partnered with Vet Tix to let veterans and first responders enroll for a chance to win free tickets.
Expo events are being held at the Paducah Convention Center from Jan. 14-16.
For the Paducah expo, 100 pairs of tickets (200 total) will be given away to veterans and first responders through the Veteran Tickets Foundation’s “Tickets for Troops Program”.
“The Vet Tix program was a huge hit this past year and we are excited to work together again in 2022,” said Tabatha Hunsinger, Marketing Manager, Open Season Sportsman’s Expo. “Thanks to the great response we had in 2021, we will be able double the amount of tickets given away at each Expo in 2022. We are very thankful for the service of our veterans and first responders and look forward to seeing them in 2022 at the Open Season Sportsman’s Expos.”
Veterans and first responders can sign up for their chance to win tickets by clicking here.
To learn more about the 2022 Open Season Sportsman’s Expo Series, click here.